Researchers Patent Glasses To Fight Motion Sickness In Self Driving Cars

Agent009 submitted on 1/22/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:22:17 PM

2 user comments | Views : 716 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.thedrive.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

A lot of people seem concerned that passengers in self-driving cars will get carsick.

Uber filed a patent last year for a system to fight motion sickness, and now the University of Michigan researchers Michael Sivak and Brandon Schoettle have come up with a less-bulky alternative.

Uber's proposed system used a light bar and motorized seat, but the system patented by Sivak and Schoettle just involves some eyewear. Lights fitted to the glasses flash in the wearer's peripheral vision, which is supposed to help reconcile what a person is seeing with the movement of the vehicle. A patent covers both wearable and vehicle-based versions of the system, according to the University of Michigan.


Read Article


Researchers Patent Glasses To Fight Motion Sickness In Self Driving Cars

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

The dumb butts could just drive the damned things.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 1/22/2018 1:48:41 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

TomM

I do not understand why someone would spend a lot of money to allow their MACHINE to have fun - when it is the Driving that we all car about in the car - and most of us will overlook obvious flaws for a great driving machine priced right.

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 1/22/2018 3:19:29 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]