Researchers Patent Glasses To Fight Motion Sickness In Self Driving Cars

A lot of people seem concerned that passengers in self-driving cars will get carsick. Uber filed a patent last year for a system to fight motion sickness, and now the University of Michigan researchers Michael Sivak and Brandon Schoettle have come up with a less-bulky alternative.



Uber's proposed system used a light bar and motorized seat, but the system patented by Sivak and Schoettle just involves some eyewear. Lights fitted to the glasses flash in the wearer's peripheral vision, which is supposed to help reconcile what a person is seeing with the movement of the vehicle. A patent covers both wearable and vehicle-based versions of the system, according to the University of Michigan.





