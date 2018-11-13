Researchs Claim Self Driving Cars Willl Become Mobile Brothels And Havens For Drug Dealers

In the January issue of the Annals of Tourism Research, a paper called Autonomous vehicles and the future of urban tourism will be published.

Its authors are Scott Cohen from the University of Surrey and Debbie Hopkins from the University of Oxford. The goal of the paper: to provide a starting point for future research into the impact of autonomous vehicles on the tourism industry.

Among the many points of view and ideas in the paper, one clearly stands out: the possibility of self-driving cars being used as hotels by the hour by prostitutes and drug addicts.


User Comments

MDarringer

Just legalize brothels and tax the living hell out of them.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 11/13/2018 8:52:42 AM   

