RevoZport Gives Tesla Model X An Attitude Adjustment

gaf42 submitted on 1/20/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:57:57 PM

0 user comments | Views : 482 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.4wheelsnews.com

Tag Links: tesla, model x

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

RevoZport was among the first tuners to customize the Tesla Model S electric sedan when it came out back in 2012.



Now that Tesla has followed up with the Model X, the Hong Kong-based aftermarket firm has come out with a range of accessories for the electric crossover as well.

The R-Zentric package for the Model X includes all the usual components you'd expect to find in an aftermarket aero kit: front splitter, side sills, rear spoiler, and diffuser. It also adds canards to the front bumper, and offers 22-inch multispoke alloys from Klassen ID.


Read Article


RevoZport Gives Tesla Model X An Attitude Adjustment

About the Author

gaf42

gaf42 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]