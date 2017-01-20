RevoZport Gives Tesla Model X An Attitude Adjustment

RevoZport was among the first tuners to customize the Tesla Model S electric sedan when it came out back in 2012.



Now that Tesla has followed up with the Model X, the Hong Kong-based aftermarket firm has come out with a range of accessories for the electric crossover as well.



The R-Zentric package for the Model X includes all the usual components you'd expect to find in an aftermarket aero kit: front splitter, side sills, rear spoiler, and diffuser. It also adds canards to the front bumper, and offers 22-inch multispoke alloys from Klassen ID.





