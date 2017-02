Ferrari and Aston Martin are set to be fined by the EU after failing to meet their emissions targets for 2015.



However, given the small number of vehicles the two high-end automakers produce, the fines won't even make a dent in their respective bottom lines.



As a matter of fact, Autonews Europe reports that Ferrari will receive a fine of 410,760 euros (($429,662) while Aston Martin will only be fined 36,370 euros ($38,040).



