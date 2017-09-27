Ride Along As Porsche's 2018 911 GT2 RS Rips Through Nurburgring In Just 6 Minutes And 47.3 Seconds

Porsche's 2018 911 GT2 RS is not only the most powerful 911 ever, but also the fastest one on the Nurburgring.



Moreover, it's also the fastest rear-wheel drive production car to have lapped the famous German track, after it managed to cover the 20.6km (12.8-mile) run in just 6 minutes and 47.3 seconds.



Thanks to this impressive achievement, the supercar proved that it's just 1.4 seconds slower on the Nurburgring than the electric NextEV Nio EP9, and faster than the Radical SR8LM, Lamborghini Huracan Performante, and basically all other high-performance machines.







