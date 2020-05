Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk appeared to qualify on Monday for a $700 million payday, just three days after he said the electric car company's stock price was too high.

Shares of Tesla Inc jumped more than 8 percent on Monday, putting Tesla's market capitalization at $141.1 billion at the close. More importantly for Musk, Tesla's stock market value reached a six-month average of $100.2 billion, according to an analysis of Refinitiv data.