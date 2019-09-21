Rivian Gets A 100K Order From One Of Its Investors, Amazon, For EV Vans

Amazon will be stepping up its efforts to reduce its climate impact, CEO Jeff Bezos announced on Thursday.

The company will be ordering 100,000 electric delivery trucks from Michigan’s Rivian as part of this commitment, Bezos said. The commerce giant will seek to meet its goal of becoming carbon-neutral by 2040 — 10 years earlier than is outlined by the United Nations Paris Agreement.

Bezos said at a National Press Club event in Washington where he made the announcement that the updated timeline is due to the increase in climate change, which has been more aggressive than even some of the more serious predictions had anticipated five years ago when the Paris agreement was reached...



CANADIANCOMMENTS

Can't say there isn't a need. I think the goal is to set up Amazon delivery franchisee's to operate truck fleets on behalf of Amazon. The courier companies that send truck into my area have drivers doing 85-119 deliveries a day. Run off their feet. If Amazon takes over its share of that delivery volume their workload should drop back to a more manageable level.

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Posted on 9/21/2019   

colecole

Duplicated article

colecole

Posted on 9/21/2019   

