Rivian Showcases The R1T Electric Pickup - Can They Become The Tesla Of The Truck Market?

Concurrent with its grand debut at the LA Motor Show, Rivian released a set of videos showcasing some of the abilities and features of its all-new R1T electric pickup truck.



The R1T electric truck is perhaps the most exciting entrant in the plug-in segment since the Tesla Model 3. Though its launch date is still a couple of years off, this electric machine really gets our hearts pumping. Why? Well, it’s a truck and here in the U.S. trucks sell incredibly well. Beyond its truckness, the R1T is a long-range electric (perhaps capable of going over 400 miles per charge in the right configuration), it tows, hauls and has all sorts of really slick features.\



























