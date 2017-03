Roborace has officially unveiled the world's first driverless electric racing car — "The Robocar" — live on stage at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain.



Roborace CEO Denis Sverdlov, alongside Daniel Simon, Roborace Chief Design Officer, unveiled the futuristic car on stage during a keynote address on the evolution of autonomous vehicles.



Roborace’s aim is to be a platform for the world’s best engineers to advance the software that will change the world's roads.



