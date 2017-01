Music video producers, rappers and unapologetic wealthy playboys showing off on sunny California coasts and London streets can now add Wald International to their list of prospective tuners for the Rolls-Royce Dawn.



Displayed at Forgiato’s 2017 Tokyo Auto Salon stand, the WALD Black Bison Edition for Rolls-Royce’s most affordable convertible shares most of its parts with the company’s offering for the Wraith, which is the coupe version of the Dawn.



