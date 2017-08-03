Ruf debuts fourth-gen CTR supercar with 700-hp Porsche engine

Germany’s Ruf has specialized for decades in reimagining Porsche’s products as even more hardcore machines.

At the Geneva Motor Show, the firm is breaking from that legacy by using the fourth-generation CTR to introduce its first ever in-house designed and produced chassis. The company claims this platform creates world’s first rear-engine road car with a mostly carbon fiber monocoque – crash structures at the front and rear are steel.

The new CTR’s design picks up cues from the original 1987 model, nicknamed the Yellow Bird, by incorporating a relatively narrow body and having air intakes at the rear. The exterior panels are carbon fiber for saving weight. At the tail, Ruf fits its biturbo 3.6-liter flat six engine producing 700 horsepower (522 kilowatts) and 649 pound-feet (880 Newton-meters). A newly developed six-speed manual routes power to the rear axle, which sends the grunt to the wheels through a limited-slip differential.

