Porsche’s profit machine, already humming, just shifted up.

The Volkswagen AG brand delivered 238,000 vehicles last year and posted an operating profit of 3.9 billion euros ($4.1 billion), up 14 percent from 2015. Put those numbers together and it’s on pace to net about $17,250 a vehicle, up 9 percent.

In short, every time Porsche sells a 911 sports car or one of its Cayenne crossovers, it could take the profit alone and go buy a brand new Chevy Cruze.