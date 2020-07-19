SATIRE: If Hitler Was Running Jeep On The Day Of The 2021 Ford Bronco Launch

Agent001 submitted on 7/19/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 3:46:08 PM
0 user comments | Views : 500 | Category: Videos | Source: www.autospies.com
If you frequent YouTube then its a given that you've seen this series of satire videos.
In this one he is running Jeep and he gives his reaction to the 2021 Ford Bronco reveal...They even say "We will not be able to get a SPY in beforehand."
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
— Agent001 (View Profile)
Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters):
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
[img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
AutoSpies presents the best Auto Show Photos, Automotive Videos, Car Reviews and Hot Rides. Paris Motor Show
More photo galleries
More latest news