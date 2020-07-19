SATIRE: If Hitler Was Running Jeep On The Day Of The 2021 Ford Bronco Launch

If you frequent YouTube then its a given that you've seen this series of satire videos.



In this one he is running Jeep and he gives his reaction to the 2021 Ford Bronco reveal...

They even say "We will not be able to get a SPY in beforehand."




