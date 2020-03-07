SCREEN TESTS: WHO DOES IT BETTER? 2020 RAM OR 2021 F-150

Doubt if you want to, but you would be surprised HOW important the screen is to most people.



Go meet a Tesla owner. They won't tell you wow, I'm saving so much on gas or I'm a great global citizen but they WILL wax about HOW COOL the screen is.



So when we heard a new Ford F-150 was coming we were getting excited wondering how they would respond to the huge screen in the 2020 RAM.



So here they are side by side.





So now that you've seen it, WHO did it better. Screen quality and center stack materials.



WHO wins? Or is it a DRAW?







