SDAutoShow: Does Anyone Make A Better SUV Interior Than The Land Rover Range Rover LWB?

If you weren't aware, Spies, the folks at Land Rover are giving its existing products some serious interior revamps.
That's because the all-new Velar featured all-new infotainment technology.That means updated displays in the instrument panel, a new display in the center stack as well as a new touch screen on the center console. If you've ever owned anything British, you know it's probably a bit concerning for that much tech to be jammed in a Land Rover but we'll see how the vehicle ages.San Diego Auto Show / Detroit Auto Show PreviewHaving said that, these updates for 2018 means that the design team did a minor refresh of the Range Rover's interior. If you were to ask Agent 001 and I, we'd probably be hard pressed to find a better sport-utilty vehicle interior as the Rover tends to have a nice mix of masculinity and well thought out design. Forget about the Mercedes-Benz G-Class. Forget about the Q7-in-disguise Bentley Bentayga. What say you, Spies? Does anyone make a better SUV interior than the Land Rover Range Rover LWB?San Diego Auto Show / Detroit Auto Show Preview
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson— Agent00R (View Profile)
Look, I may not be a fan of the Bentley truck design, but the material quality, can't be touched by Land Rover, nor does Autobiography compare to Mulliner.— 610looper (View Profile)
Posted on 12/30/2017 11:49:50 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0
And it should be considering it costs $300,000.— Agent00R (View Profile)
Interesting move for Land Rover to move the seat controls up on the door panel as Mercedes Benz has done forever— Car4life1 (View Profile)
The problem is that it looks like something you'd find in an Explorer. Yes the Ford would be plastiwood, but this does not look special. For the price, I'd love to see some of the steam punk detailing of a Pagani where you know it's bespoke. Given how much switchgear and components Tata/JLR still buys from Ford, they probably are stuck with some outomes.— MDarringer (View Profile)
Re "Does Anyone Make A Better SUV Interior Than The Land Rover Range Rover LWB?"Bentayga!— TheSteve (View Profile)
For a 'clean-sheet' high-end design, Range Rover wins hands down. The minimalist, sleek, high-quality wood and leather really speaks to what the 'young and rich with taste' are seeking in a six-figure luxury SUV. The Bentayga has lots of content and 'labour' (i.e. stitching, wood, leather, stitching in a different colour, leather in a different colour, quilting in yet another colour, more wood, more chrome, yadda, yadda, yadda..) but you get the sense that Bentley is trying to cram all that stuff and variety in there to get the buyers to justify paying triple for what is basically an Audi Q7 with a W12. Bentley just ladles on the trim - kind of like icing on a wedding cake - where Range Rover's designers have IMO much better taste and design sense and have given us a more cohesive whole. Also - Range Rover has the off-road luxury SUV 'cred' while Bentley does not. Range Rover is authentic, Bentley is not.— mre30 (View Profile)
Nailed it!— Agent00R (View Profile)
