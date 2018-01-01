SDAutoShow: IF You Were An Automotive Designer, WHAT Would YOU Change About The Honda Civic Type R?

Agent00R submitted on 1/1/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 3:59:41 PM
In recent years it's become very obvious that the hot hatch segment is blossoming here stateside.
While five doors used to be considered a doomed sales endeavor in the US, there's a slew of hot-selling hatchbacks on the market. And some of them can be a real blast out on the open road. San Diego Auto Show / Detroit Auto Show PreviewThe latest entrant to make a go for it is the Honda Civic Type R. While the Type R model has been available in other markets, this is the first-gen to be available for sale here. In other words, it's a big deal as the Volkswagen Golf R and Ford Focus RS have been dueling it out. That said, the Type R is easily the most aggressive design of the trio. It's quite...loud...for a lack of better words. We think it works for its targeted demographic; however, we were just a wee bit curious:IF you were an automotive designer at Honda, WHAT would YOU propose to change on the Type R's design?San Diego Auto Show / Detroit Auto Show Preview
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson— Agent00R (View Profile)
The great thing about Honda (and every other brand), is they DON'T make "Cars For Only Steve." Even though I don't resonate with this "Tuner Kidz" styling in any way, I'm sure there will be an enthusiastic audience for it. In other words, the changes I'd make are totally wrong for the intended audience.— TheSteve (View Profile)
Oh - I don' t know - TheSTeve - at least the Rear License Plate is Tasteful!It appears to be one of the first cars made for men who are color blind - !— TomM (View Profile)
@TomM I hear you're getting a new car.— MDarringer (View Profile)
Great driving car but too boy racer for wider buyer audience. Front ok, ditch creases on side for more rounded smoother look, and tone down rear significantly. I like a car with attitude that stands out but would never consider current design as much as performance/price envelop is appealing. — PUGPROUD (View Profile)
I would tone down the "Pontiac" surface excitement 100%. The shape is pleasant but the lines on lines on lines on lines school of styling is idiotic. The wing is fine, but the tail lights are UGLY. The face is also beyond hideous. This is a car that you would buy/drive IN SPITE of its horrible styling.As for "tuner kidz", on one hand they cannot afford this, but on the other hand, they prefer more of a blank canvas so that they can personalize their cars and argue between hits of meth which company makes the best cheap plastic body kids. They are more likely to do a base Civic and tart it up.This is Honda thinking it can do an import tuner boy special better than the import tuner boys--and they have--but that misses the point of the demographic. At its heart, Honda does not understand their demographic.If they did, the Type R engine and suspension would be in a base Civic without any add-ons. — MDarringer (View Profile)
I wish they offered it in sedan form. I don't like the Civic hatchback design whether Type-R or not. But for the car they do offer, the rear is more tragic than even the Lexus LC, for different reasons. Tone that shit down with a more tasteful spoiler and a cleaner-designed rear fascia. — cidflekken (View Profile)
Doing a CRVR would be the brilliant move.— MDarringer (View Profile)
