SDAutoShow: Is The Ford GT The BEST All-new Supercar Money Can Buy, Today?

As 2017 comes to a close, every publication and their mother is doing recap stories.
Obviously, this year was a big one for Ford who shipped its all-new GT to the first buyers. While many people in the enthusiast community made a fuss about it going from a supercharged V8 to a turbocharged six-cylinder powerplant, one thing's for sure: The new owners don't seem to care too much.San Diego Auto Show / Detroit Auto Show PreviewBut after reading and watching reviews from this year, it got me thinking. Is the all-new Ford GT the BEST supercar money can buy today?Sure, you can buy interesting used supercars like the Ferrari F40 but I want to restrict this to what you can get brand spankin' new. I am stretching the term a little bit since the 1,000 allocations are sold out from my understanding. The GT is quite literally a race car that's been adapted to the street. While others claim that, people who have had first-hand experience with the all-new GT say this is on a completely different level.So, what say you, Spies?San Diego Auto Show / Detroit Auto Show Preview
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson— Agent00R (View Profile)
