SDAutoShow: REVISITED! In Terms Of DESIGN, Who Did It Better? Audi R8 vs. Acura NSX...

Last night as I was taking inventory of Agent 001's shots from the San Diego Auto Show, I started to look at two supercars. That would be the Audi R8 and the Acura NSX.



Both really strike a kinship with another. That's because the original Acura NSX made the Audi R8 possible — the first-gen NSX pioneered the idea of a daily driver supercar.



And I'd argue that both vehicles' second-generation efforts are a departure. The NSX moreso than the R8.



Not only because the NSX leverages all-new technology but because its design is a revolution when compared to the pop-up headlights and narrow bodied, first-gen NSX. Having seen a handful of NSXs in person and on the road, I have to admit that its exterior design does make an impact.



It doesn't have me bowled over though, if I am honest.



Not that the second-gen Audi R8 has me seeing hearts either. While the first-gen R8 was groundbreaking, this second-gen car lacks a certain something. And though I chided early commenters that said its design seemed kit car-ish, I now see what they mean.



When you walk up to it in the flesh there's something off about its "face." It does look kit car-like.



That all said, I wanted to ask: Solely in terms of DESIGN, WHO did it better? The Audi R8 or Acura NSX?



