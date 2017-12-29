SDAutoShow: REVISITED! In Terms Of DESIGN, Who Did It Better? Audi R8 vs. Acura NSX...

Agent00R submitted on 12/29/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:12:30 PM
Last night as I was taking inventory of Agent 001's shots from the San Diego Auto Show, I started to look at two supercars.
That would be the Audi R8 and the Acura NSX.Both really strike a kinship with another. That's because the original Acura NSX made the Audi R8 possible — the first-gen NSX pioneered the idea of a daily driver supercar. San Diego Auto Show / Detroit Auto Show PreviewAnd I'd argue that both vehicles' second-generation efforts are a departure. The NSX moreso than the R8. Not only because the NSX leverages all-new technology but because its design is a revolution when compared to the pop-up headlights and narrow bodied, first-gen NSX. Having seen a handful of NSXs in person and on the road, I have to admit that its exterior design does make an impact. It doesn't have me bowled over though, if I am honest. Not that the second-gen Audi R8 has me seeing hearts either. While the first-gen R8 was groundbreaking, this second-gen car lacks a certain something. And though I chided early commenters that said its design seemed kit car-ish, I now see what they mean.When you walk up to it in the flesh there's something off about its "face." It does look kit car-like.That all said, I wanted to ask: Solely in terms of DESIGN, WHO did it better? The Audi R8 or Acura NSX?What say you, Spies?San Diego Auto Show / Detroit Auto Show Preview
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson— Agent00R (View Profile)
The more and more I see it in person, the NSX just looks better and better. I've seen it in non-pearl white, valencia red, and blue pearl and it's seriously gorgeous. The R8, to me, just doesn't come off with the same level of presence. Maybe it's because it's just an evolution of the first generation and I've seen tons of them already. Or maybe, like many of Audi's new products, Audi managed to remove any semblance of passion in the design. — cidflekken (View Profile)
Posted on 12/30/2017 12:30:38 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1
Although what Audi has done to the R8 breaks my heart, I'd take it over the NSX, but not because I think highly of the R8. The NSX is more like driving a video car app than driving a supercar. And with those "Brother of ILX" looks, it leaves me dead cold.— TheSteve (View Profile)
Posted on 12/30/2017 1:10:18 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1
