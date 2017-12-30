SDAutoShow: San Diegans Are Keeping Things WEIRD With Zombie Apocalypse Vehicles And MUCH More...

Agent00R submitted on 12/30/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 5:51:58 PM
Let me just give it to you straight: Some auto shows are a bit peculiar.
In some cases, they're downright weird. And SoCal's San Diego is not any different. After seeing some of these shots, you may wonder what the hell's going on in America's Finest City.San Diego Auto Show / Detroit Auto Show PreviewIn this collection of snaps, we've hand picked some of the more unique vehicles on display at the San Diego Auto Show. These are vehicles that are local and used for display purposes. Take note of the high rollers and monster trucks. Also, what's up with the Mad Max-style zombie apocalypse mobiles?What do you make of this, Spies?San Diego Auto Show / Detroit Auto Show Preview
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson— Agent00R (View Profile)
The cardboard cutouts are so trashy.— MDarringer (View Profile)
