SDAutoShow: WHICH Would You Rather? A MINT, Shark Gray C3 Chevrolet Corvette Or A NEW C7 Corvette?

Agent00R submitted on 12/30/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 6:41:26 PM
While working his way through the classic and vintage cars at the San Diego Auto Show, Agent 001 stumbled upon something rather interesting.
It was a C3 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible.Here's thing thing though. It was in great shape and painted a rather enticing color: Shark Gray. San Diego Auto Show / Detroit Auto Show PreviewAs someone who's not exactly a fan of vintage Corvettes, I even found myself really enjoying this vehicle. For whatever reason, this color just works on the C3 drop top. After doing some internet browsing it appears that a nice example of a C3 can be had from about $35,000-$55,000. That's actually quite a bit more than I would have expected. So, I've got to ask: Would you rather have a MINT C3 Corvette or an all-new C7 Corvette? What's it going to be, Spies?San Diego Auto Show / Detroit Auto Show Preview
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson— Agent00R (View Profile)
C7 all day long. Now if you had asked about a split window C2.... :) — CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)
The split window Sting Ray (two words) and the 67 427 Sting Ray would be my choices, but the 68-70 Corvettes are not bad either. The older ones are more fun and the newer ones are ones you can live with and drive daily. It's a lot of fun to open up the 427.— MDarringer (View Profile)
