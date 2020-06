Hertz Global Holdings Inc. suspended plans to raise cash by selling new shares that the bankrupt car renter described as potentially “worthless” after its proposal failed to pass muster with U.S. regulators.

The company halted sales while it deals with issues brought up by Securities and Exchange Commission officials, according to a filing. The stock, whose trading had been halted earlier Wednesday, closed the day's trading up 5 cents to $2 while its bonds tumbled.