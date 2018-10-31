Ford Performance and RTR Vehicles team up to create the ultimate in style, performance and fun with the Series 1 Mustang RTR for Mustang GT and EcoBoost equipped with Performance Pack 1

Series 1 Mustang RTR package features their signature modern aggressive styling and a Ford Performance tunable suspension that can be tailored for driving action from spirited backroads to crushing track laps

Only 500 Series 1 Mustang RTR conversion kits with factory-backed limited warranties will be sold and installed at select Ford dealers, starting in early 2019

DEARBORN, Mich. , Oct. 29, 2018 – World champion drifter Vaughn Gittin Jr. and his RTR Vehicles team are working with Ford Performance to provide a definitive collaboration of style, performance and fun with the new Series 1 Mustang RTR Powered by Ford Performance – the latest addition to the Mustang family.





SEMA Show











“Our goal was to take the driving and owner experience of the iconic Ford Mustang to the next level,” said Gittin, President and Chief Fun-Haver of RTR Vehicles. “This collaboration has created a Mustang that offers smile-inducing street driving, diverse capability on the track and a very distinctive owner experience for those looking to stand out from the crowd.”

The Series 1 Mustang RTR Powered by Ford Performance features RTR’s signature modern and aggressive styling. The Ford Performance suspension has adjustable sway bars that can change the chassis balance for either passive or MagneRide™ suspensions to suit twisty backroad driving, laying down lap times, drifting or blasting down a drag strip.

“Ford is bringing more Mustang magic to more customers than ever,” said Eric Cin, director, Vehicle Personalization and Accessories. “Vaughn is a great partner, bringing a new flare for Mustang to younger audiences through drifting and other exciting performance fueled fun – we can’t wait to see what he’ll do with this car.”

The Series 1 package, which will arrive in select Ford dealerships in early 2019, is designed to be installed at the dealer on any Mustang EcoBoost Performance Package 1 or Mustang GT Performance Package 1 model. It will come with a Ford factory limited warranty and Ford Credit financing for those who qualify.

Other unique content includes:

Staggered wheel and tire package – 19 x 9.5-inch front and 19 x 10-inch rear

Performance Pack 1 spoiler with RTR Gurney flap

RTR grill with lighting, body and aerodynamics packages, and graphics that signal the car’s performance motives

RTR fender badges, floor mats, shift knob and puddle lamps for even more custom touches

RTR Powered by Ford Performance deck lid trim panel badging and radiator cover badge

Serialized dash plaque, illuminated RTR Powered by Ford Performance sill plates and certificate of authenticity

Ford will sell only 500 of the serialized Series 1 Mustang RTR Powered by Ford Performance. Watch for more information at Ford Performance Parts or RTR Vehicles.