SEMA: Has The Year's BIGGEST Aftermarket Event Turned Into A Truck LOVEFEST?

This week brings us the 2018 SEMA Show. As the year's biggest aftermarket event specifically geared for tuners and shops, it has become one of our favorite auto shows.



That's because it brings personalization and trends forward. Rather than bury these things, they're elevated. Take, for example, some of the trends we've seen emerge at SEMA over the years: Matte paint, wraps and LED lighting.



SEMA Show



As consumer tastes have changed over the years, we've noticed that SEMA has started evolving too. Last year, it was readily apparent that there were more trucks and sport-utility vehicles than ever before.



We think that's only going to grow in 2018.



Need further proof? Check out the released photos so far for this year's show. Whether it's coming from FCA's RAM, Ford or Nissan, we're already seeing a very truck-heavy event.



Keep your browsers locked to AutoSpies for the latest SEMA updates!





