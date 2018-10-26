Agent00R submitted on 10/26/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:12:33 PM
If you've been a frequent flyer of AutoSpies, then you're definitely aware of how we cover auto shows.
And while we tend to stick to the major events with splashy premieres, we also like to check out the smaller shows. Sometimes, they're just far more interesting. SEMA PreviewThe SEMA Show started out as something much smaller. But, as the industry's aftermarket parts scene has heated up as consumers desire personalization, it's no surprise that SEMA has exploded in scale.This is the mecca of all things tuning and all things custom built with wheels. It's truly staggering. While many find the vehicles on display a bit overkill — what do you expect, they're show cars — we love to see the action at SEMA. That's because this is where trends pop and where you get to see the most creativity in the auto sector. Before the show kicks off next week, we wanted to highlight some of our favorite photos from previous years. We want to get you all warmed up for what comes next week. Check out what's in store, Spies!SEMA Preview
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson— Agent00R
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson
— Agent00R (View Profile)
Go prostitution and meth addicts modifying cars.Ahh the SEMA stories I could tell.— MDarringer
Go prostitution and meth addicts modifying cars.Ahh the SEMA stories I could tell.
— MDarringer (View Profile)
Posted on 10/26/2018 8:05:33 PM
More silicon there than in the Valley! — qwertyfla1
More silicon there than in the Valley!
— qwertyfla1 (View Profile)
Posted on 10/26/2018 8:53:31 PM
