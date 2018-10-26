If you've been a frequent flyer of AutoSpies, then you're definitely aware of how we cover auto shows. And while we tend to stick to the major events with splashy premieres, we also like to check out the smaller shows.



Sometimes, they're just far more interesting.



SEMA Preview



The SEMA Show started out as something much smaller. But, as the industry's aftermarket parts scene has heated up as consumers desire personalization, it's no surprise that SEMA has exploded in scale.



This is the mecca of all things tuning and all things custom built with wheels. It's truly staggering.



While many find the vehicles on display a bit overkill — what do you expect, they're show cars — we love to see the action at SEMA. That's because this is where trends pop and where you get to see the most creativity in the auto sector.



Before the show kicks off next week, we wanted to highlight some of our favorite photos from previous years. We want to get you all warmed up for what comes next week. Check out what's in store, Spies!





SEMA Preview





















































































































































































