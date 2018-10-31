New 2019 Ford GT Carbon Series is the lightest car in the company’s GT lineup, saving nearly 40 pounds with lightweight innovations such as carbon fiber wheels and a polycarbonate engine cover

Bare carbon fiber dual exposed stripes, A-pillars and lower body panels communicate the car’s extra nimbleness for taming tracks

Unique optional accent package offers four color choices matching the mirror caps, center stripe and calipers for a striking look that further stands out from the lineup

Ford GT Carbon Series can be driven to the track then make the ride home more enjoyable with the retention of the radio, SYNC® 3 and air conditioning, features not available on the earlier Ford GT Competition Series model

DEARBORN, Mich. , Oct. 30, 2018 – The Ford GT Carbon Series will be shredding tracks soon as the lightest of the road-going Ford supercars – and unlike its sibling racer, it will want to be driven home after time sheets are collected.





The new limited-edition model drops nearly 40 pounds with a host of lightweighting innovations such as carbon fiber wheels, a titanium exhaust, titanium lugnuts and a polycarbonate rear hatch with additional venting.

Ford engineers added just enough conveniences – air conditioning, a radio and SYNC® 3 – for those customers who want to drive to and from the track in comfort. But they drew the line to keep the weight in check by removing cupholders and the driver’s side seat storage bin.

This third Ford GT special edition features more visible carbon fiber than any previous model, along with optional accent colors, to stand out from the lineup and communicate its chicane cravings.

“The Ford GT Carbon Series stands out on the road with its striking carbon fiber-rich design and on the track with its athleticism,” says Hermann Salenbauch, global director, Ford Performance. “It is yet another example of how we can bring to life our Le Mans-winning supercar in new and exciting ways so our customers can share in that magical legacy.”

The exterior boasts two exposed carbon fiber stripes with matching A-pillars, lower body panels and gloss carbon fiber wheels. The interior features matte carbon fiber sills, air register pods and center console for the most exposed carbon fiber of any Ford GT.

Customers can choose between four optional accent colors – silver, orange, red or blue – for the mirror caps, center stripe and calipers. The Carbon Series also features a unique seat pattern with silver stitching that is repeated on the steering wheel, as well as complementary clear anodized paddle shifters and a unique badge for the instrument panel.

“This is just another example of how we listen to our customers at Ford,” says Lance Mosley, marketing manager, Ford Performance. “While the Ford GT Competition model appeals to hardcore racing enthusiasts, we found more customers asking for more exposed carbon fiber with the air conditioning and radio still intact. So we developed the Carbon Series to satisfy that need, while providing a distinct look.”

Approved customer applicants can order the Ford GT Carbon Series now. Approximately one special model can be built each week. Ford will open the final owner application process for select global markets Nov. 8. Prospective owners can submit their applications at www.FordGT.com for 30 days.