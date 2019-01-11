#SEMA: You WON'T Believe This Throwback! K5 Blazer Meets Tahoe In CRAZY Juxtaposition

Agent00R submitted on 10/31/2019

Source: www.autospies.com

With the 2019 SEMA Show just around the corner, we're starting to get revved up, Spies.

We're bringing you along for the ride but before we get there, we just had to show you an interesting creation.

We'll be keeping our eyes peeled to provide you the very best snaps of this particular truck.

2019 SEMA Preview

Marrying the front and rear ends of a vintage K5 Blazer with the latest Chevrolet Tahoe, Arkansas-based shop, Flat Out Autos, has one upped just about...everyone. Obviously these parts aren't just plug and play, so, there was definitely quite a bit of work put in for this rather seamless integration.

To get an early preview, scope out the video clip posted below. Let us know what you think!




2019 SEMA Preview










User Comments

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Quite the throwback. Reminds me of trucks I saw when I was a kid in the 70's. #classic

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 10/31/2019 6:27:31 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

MDarringer

A retro Tahoe model would probably sell well.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 10/31/2019 6:47:57 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

carloslassiter

Love it.

carloslassiter (View Profile)

Posted on 10/31/2019 6:49:06 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

Car4life1

Groovy

Car4life1 (View Profile)

Posted on 10/31/2019 8:00:40 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

t_bone

Truly a tipping point. Go to SEMA for tastefully executed designs. Go to your local dealer for sheet metal riddled in rococo.

t_bone (View Profile)

Posted on 10/31/2019 8:15:41 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

Agent00R

Lol this is a great comment!

Agent00R (View Profile)

Posted on 10/31/2019 10:16:16 PM | | Votes: 0   

runninglogan1

Too bad they couldn't tweak the greenhouse.

runninglogan1 (View Profile)

Posted on 11/1/2019 5:54:36 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

