SEMA: You WON'T Believe This Throwback! K5 Blazer Meets Tahoe In CRAZY Juxtaposition

With the 2019 SEMA Show just around the corner, we're starting to get revved up, Spies. We're bringing you along for the ride but before we get there, we just had to show you an interesting creation.



We'll be keeping our eyes peeled to provide you the very best snaps of this particular truck.



2019 SEMA Preview



Marrying the front and rear ends of a vintage K5 Blazer with the latest Chevrolet Tahoe, Arkansas-based shop, Flat Out Autos, has one upped just about...everyone. Obviously these parts aren't just plug and play, so, there was definitely quite a bit of work put in for this rather seamless integration.



To get an early preview, scope out the video clip posted below. Let us know what you think!









2019 SEMA Preview



















