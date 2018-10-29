SEMA2018: Ford Jumps In With Both Feet And Drops 7 Ranger Concepts Ahead Of SEMA

The Ford Performance and Ford Accessories teams are helping to prepare Ranger to shine at SEMA with two of seven customized trucks featured at the Ford display. The Ford Performance off-road Ranger is a capable trekker featuring performance parts and accessories geared to moving quickly even when the pavement ends.



2018 Sema Show Photo Gallery The Ford Accessories Base Camp Ranger highlights how the Ranger’s extreme flexibility can be enhanced further for camping customers and those looking to get off the grid for a getaway. With more than 50 vehicles on exhibit, Ford will feature the largest original equipment manufacturer display at SEMA. And don’t miss the interactive experience from Ford Out Front, offering attendees a ride in a Ford Performance vehicle on a closed course.

This Ranger Pre-Runner from Ford Performance scouts new trails A bold Pre-Runner from the Ford Performance group highlights Ranger’s go-anywhere, do-anything flexibility and capability that’s crucial for off-road teams to scout trails. It all begins with the FX4 Off-Road Package and adds a 3.73 electronic locking rear differential, Fox/BDS Suspension three-inch leveling kit with off-road shocks, BDS upper control arm kit and Ford Performance cat-back exhaust, all riding on BFGoodrich® All-Terrain KO2 tires mounted to 17-inch Ford Performance wheels.



Off-road accessories include a Desert Racer front bumper with integrated skid plate and rear bumper, illuminated Rock Slider side steps and chase rack from Addictive Desert Designs® with RIGID® LED light bar, LED underbody lighting and off-road light kit. A Rotopax FuelpaX fuel can system and swing case from Undercover™ provide added back-country range. Base vehicle 2019 Ranger Lariat 4x4 SuperCrew

2.3-liter EcoBoost ® I4 engine

I4 engine 10-speed electronic automatic transmission

FX4 Off-Road Package

3.73 electronic locking differential Powertrain Ford Performance by Borla® cat-back exhaust Chassis Ford Performance differential cover

BDS Suspension upper control arm kit

Fox three-inch leveling kit with off-road shocks

Ford Performance differential skid plate kit Wheels and tires Ford Performance wheels, 17 x 8.5 inches

BFGoodrich All-Terrain KO2 tires, 285/70-17 Exterior Ford Accessories bed mat, spray-in bed liner, TOUCHLINK truck bed light by Lumen, SwingCase by UnderCover

Ford Performance white rock light kit by RIGID, plus RIGID bards-series PRO 40-inch curved light bar, E-Series PRO 40-inch light bar, D-Series amber spotlights, hood hinge-mounted off-road light kit with DSS-Series pro lights and white RIGID Radiance Plus Pods backlight

Addictive Desert Designs Desert Racer front bumper with integrated skid plate and rear bumper, chase rack and illuminated Rock Slider side steps

Kay Automotive Graphics KPMF Premium Air Release silver graphics kit

Two 3.5-gallon Rotopax® FuelpaX with FuelpaX Deluxe Pack mount Interior Ford Performance by WARN ® Industries recovery kit includes storage bag, 22-foot by two-inch blue recovery strap rated to 14,400 pounds, winching gloves and a ¾-inch D-shackle rated to 18,000 pounds

Industries recovery kit includes storage bag, 22-foot by two-inch blue recovery strap rated to 14,400 pounds, winching gloves and a ¾-inch D-shackle rated to 18,000 pounds Ford Accessories all-weather floor liners plus front and rear-facing cameras with DVR by AMP Global Ranger Base Camp adventures anywhere, then comfortably rests the crew Ford Performance’s 2019 Ford Ranger Base Camp is ready to go off-road at a moment’s notice with a Fox/BDS Suspension three-inch leveling kit and off-road shocks, BDS upper control arm kit, skid plates and differential cover from Ford Performance. Ascent front and rear bumpers by WARN Industries plus a WARN 10k Zeon front winch and grille guard add protection.



An A-pillar snorkel from Ford Performance keeps the engine breathing, while 18-inch BFGoodrich All-Terrain KO2 tires on machined-face black wheels with silver and orange accents provide grip. RIGID LED lighting and TOUCHLINK bed light by Lumen keep everything illuminated. Ford Licensed Accessories by Yakima include a Skinny Warrior roof basket, heavy-duty rack kit by Outpost, Slim Shady awning, heavy-duty hook straps and recovery track mount. Interior upgrades include black chrome door sill plates and all-weather floor liners from Ford Accessories, along with a safe by Console Vault and a Ford Performance by WARN Industries recovery kit for added security. Base vehicle 2019 Ranger XLT 4x4 SuperCrew

2.3-liter I4 EcoBoost engine

10-speed electronic automatic transmission

FX4 Off-Road Package and Sport Appearance Package

3.73 electronic locking differential Powertrain Ford Performance cat-back exhaust by Borla, differential cover, skid plates and air intake snorkel Chassis Ford Performance differential cover and skid plates

BDS Suspension upper control arm kit

Fox three-inch leveling kit with off-road shocks Wheels and tires Ford Accessories machined-face black wheels with silver and orange accents, 18 x 8 inches; Ford Accessories wheel lock kit

BFGoodrich All-Terrain KO2 tires, 285/65-18 Exterior Ford Performance differential cover, skid plates and air intake snorkel

Ford Accessories off-road hoop steps with Tuff-Tone coating, spray-in bed liner, bed mat, bed extender by Lund Motion Products, cargo bed net, keyless entry keypad, TOUCHLINK truck bed light by Lumen and bed rail cargo management system

Ford Accessories by Yakima heavy-duty rack kit by Outpost, SkyRise rooftop tent, eyebolts and load stops, heavy-duty hook straps, recovery track mount, Skinny Warrior roof basket, Slim Shady awning, Quick-click cleats and short bed tracks by SideBar

WARN Ascent front and rear bumpers and Zeon 10k winch

Kay Automotive Graphics KPMF premium air release silver graphics kit Interior Ford Performance by WARN Industries recovery kit includes storage bag, 20-foot by two-inch blue recovery strap rated to 14,400 pounds, winch gloves, ¾-inch D-shackles rated at 18,000 pounds plus instruction manual

Ford Accessories all-weather floor liners, console safe by Console Vault and black chrome door sill plates by Putco Adventure hard, game hard: Xbox Ranger from Addictive Desert Designs Addictive Desert Design’s 2019 Xbox Ranger may be the closest thing to bringing video games to life. This truck’s colors and modern camo pattern were inspired by Xbox Design Lab, a program where gamers can customize their very own Xbox Wireless Controllers. Thanks to a collaboration with one of the Forza racing franchise’s most prolific gamers, Nick Andrew aka AR12 Gaming, passengers can game with two rear-seat, custom-mounted Xbox One Xs. Uniquely, they can then pipe the Forza Horizon 4 gameplay to screens in the bed of the truck to game under the stars at the campsite after a long day exploring.



For adventuring, the truck features BDS Suspension upper control arms and lift kit and 17-inch Rev 883 wheels, while BFGoodrich Mud Terrain KM3 tires provide the stance. Addictive Desert Designs’ front and rear bumper, HoneyBadger chase rack with tire carrier and RIGID LED lighting provide the style. Everything is topped off with an Xbox Design Labs winter forces-themed vinyl wrap. Base vehicle 2019 Ranger XLT FX4 SuperCrew

2.3-liter EcoBoost I4 engine

10-speed automatic transmission Powertrain Ford Performance by Borla cat-back exhaust, differential cover and rear end differential skid plate kit Chassis BDS Suspension upper control arms and six-inch lift with Fox coil-over front suspension kit

Fox 2.5-inch coil-over front and rear shocks Wheels and tires Custom color-matched Rev 883 wheels, 17 inches

BFGoodrich Mud Terrain KM3 tires, 315/70R-17 Exterior Addictive Desert Designs Venom R front and rear bumpers, HoneyBadger chase rack with roof rack, tire carrier and Lite side steps

RIGID Radiance series LED lighting and rock lights provide Xbox glow

Xbox Design Studios-themed vinyl wrap Interior Ford Performance by WARN Industries recovery kit includes 22-foot by two-inch blue recovery strap rated to 14,400 pounds, ¾-inch D-shackle rated to 18,000 pounds, storage bag and winching gloves

Ford Accessories tray-style floor liner

Addictive Desert Designs custom Xbox mounts

Katzkin custom-embroidered Xbox One X leather interior

Xbox One X game consoles mounted behind rear seats, plus Xbox Design Labs winter forces game controllers

Heavy-duty headrest-mounted screens from Next Base

42-inch high-definition external screens for outside gaming

Forza Horizon 4 loaded in Xbox One X consoles

Project Nightfall is an adventurer that’s equally at home in the city Project Nightfall combines off-road capability with sleek, upscale styling that makes it equally fit for urban living. Accessories begin with an A.R.E. CX Revo cap, BDS Suspension upper control arms, Airlift load lifter, Fox shocks, Bushwacker fender flares, custom Ford Performance stealth bumpers, NFab Epyx side steps and Black Rhino Mint 20-inch wheels with Cooper Discoverer STT Pro tires for a smooth silhouette.







Custom Axalta paint by Lynch Concepts immediately grabs the spotlight. Wrapped in a cool matte gray with vivid green highlights, Project Nightfall is the perfect complement to Ford Ranger’s return to the North American market. Base vehicle 2019 Ranger Lariat 4x4 SuperCrew

2.3-liter EcoBoost I4 engine

10-speed automatic transmission Powertrain Ford Performance by Borla cat-back exhaust and differential cover Chassis BDS Suspension upper control arms

Airlift load lifter

FOX 3-inch leveling kit with off-road shocks Wheels and tires Black Rhino Mint wheels, 20 x 10 inches

Cooper Discoverer STT Pro tires, 305/55R-20 Exterior Custom stealth bumpers from Ford Performance

A.R.E. CX Revo cap

Axalta paint by Lynch Concepts

Bushwacker fender flares

CargoGlide bed tray system

Lizard Skin spray-on wheel well insulation

NFab Epyx side steps

NFab tire carrier

Yakima JetStream roof rack and Highroads bike carriers Interior Ford Performance by WARN Industries recovery kit includes 22-foot by two-inch blue recovery strap rated to 14,400 pounds, ¾-inch D-shackle rated to 18,000 pounds, storage bag and winching gloves

Ford Accessories tray-style floor liner

KICKER speaker system

Trent’s Trick Upholstery customer interior accents

Alea leather

Lightforce switch fascia Project Ranger X from BDS Suspension has the X-factor for more performance, capability and utility Project Ranger X takes Ranger’s built-in performance and capability to the next level in the form of this ultimate back-country adventurer. The truck features a custom long-bed conversion and Knapheide utility box with custom-built rack system for tools, supplies and recovery gear. Ranger X is ready to do battle with Mother Nature with a BDS Suspension six-inch suspension lift kit with upper control arms, Fox 2.5 Factory Series DSC coil-overs, AirLift rear airbag system and KMC XD Series Grenade off-road wheels wearing BFGoodrich Mud Terrain KM3 tires.







A WARN Ascent front bumper with Zeon 10-S winch, rock sliders and full underbody skid plates keep the truck protected out on the trail. Ranger X is ready to tackle the deepest wilderness and the most extreme adventures. Base vehicle 2019 Ranger XLT 4x4 SuperCrew

2.3-liter EcoBoost I4 engine

10-speed automatic transmission Powertrain Ford Performance by Borla cat-back exhaust with black chrome tips and differential cover Chassis Custom long-bed conversion on 136-inch wheelbase

BDS Suspension six-inch suspension lift with upper control arms

Fox 2.5 Factory Series DSC coil-overs

AirLift rear airbag system

Extended rear driveshaft Wheels and tires KMC XD Series Grenade off-road wheels, 17 x 9 inches

BFGoodrich Mud Terrain KM3 tires, 35 x 12.50 inches Exterior Black with fiery orange custom stripes

Knapheide utility box with custom-built rack system

WARN Ascent front bumper and Zeon 10-S winch with Factor 55 FlatLink

Custom rock sliders and rear bumper

RIGID Radiance, SR-M and Scene Series LED lighting

Bushwacker front fender flares

Dometic CFX 40-watt electric cooler

MaxTrax MKII recovery devices

Rotopax 2.5-gallon FuelpaX containers

Amp Research fuel door Interior Ford Performance by WARN Industries recovery kit includes 22-foot by two-inch blue recovery strap rated to 14,400 pounds, ¾-inch D-shackle rated to 18,000 pounds, storage bag and winching gloves

Ford Accessories tray-style floor liner

sPod SE eight-switch touch screen relay system

KICKER audio system

Camo conquering: Baja-forged Ranger’s off-road prowess lives up to its military style This Baja-forged Ranger has a military-tough persona with a clean, purposeful off-road design. And it’s ready for duty with signature Baja-forged tube-style front and rear bumpers, bed cage with Pro Eagle jack, rock rail and fender flares. Its aggressive stance is complemented by an upgraded mid-travel suspension and lift from Icon Vehicle Dynamics.







Everything rides on a set of BFGoodrich Mud Terrain KM3s on 17-inch bronze wheels from Icon that are ready to tackle the terrain. An army green paint scheme with bronze and yellow accents makes for a tough-edged design that commands attention. Base vehicle 2019 Ranger XLT FX4 SuperCrew

2.3-liter EcoBoost I4 engine

10-speed automatic transmission Powertrain Ford Performance by Borla cat-back exhaust with black chrome tips and differential cover Chassis Icon Vehicle Dynamics front suspension system with 2.5 Series remote reservoir coil-overs with CDC valve and remote reservoir secondary shocks, billet aluminum upper control arms and lower A-arm skid plate with secondary shock mounts; rear suspension with 3.0 Series bypass shocks, 2.0 Series hydraulic bump stops and custom Icon leaf pack Wheels and tires Icon Rebound bronze alloy wheels, 17 inches

BFGoodrich Mud Terrain KM3 tires, 35 x 12.50 inches Exterior Ford Accessories spray-in bed liner

Baja-forged by LGE*CTS Motorsports features bed cage with Pro Eagle jack and spare tire mount, fender flares, front bumper with RIGID Radiance Plus 20 amber lights, rear bumper and rock rail

RIGID chase taillight AMB, Radiance Plus 40 white backlight, roof-mounted light bar and Radiance SM/2 lighting

PPG Industries Envirobase paint in custom army green, bronze and yellow Interior Ford Accessories tray-style floor liner

Katzkin seat covers in black leather with black and yellow barracuda leather inserts

Painted accents in bronze and army green

Sleek styling of Airdesign USA Ranger readies truck for on or off the road Air Design USA brings back a Ranger ready for the ultimate off-road adventure, while delivering comfort when it’s time to return to the paved jungle. The Airdesign off-road series body kit accentuates the truck’s aggressive factory styling. Ford Licensed Accessories by Airdesign USA include door rocker moldings, front bumper lower center bar with bumper flares, fender vents, hood scoop, rear cab spoiler, tailgate spoiler and tailgate appliqué.







The truck rides on BDS Suspension upper control arms, Fox 2.5 Factory Series DSC coilovers, Fox 2.0 rear shocks and 20-inch Fuel Ripper satin black wheels with Nitto Ridge Grappler tires. Base vehicle 2019 Ranger XLT 4x4 SuperCrew

2.3-liter EcoBoost I4 engine

10-speed electronic automatic transmission Powertrain Ford Performance by Borla cat-back exhaust with black chrome tips and differential cover Chassis BDS Suspension upper control arms

Fox 2.5 Factory Series DSC coil-overs and 2.0 rear shocks Wheels and tires Fuel Ripper satin black wheels, 20 x 9 inches

Nitto Ridge Grappler tires, 33 x 12.50 inches Exterior Ford Licensed Accessories by Airdesign USA door rocker moldings, front bumper lower center bar with bumper flares, fender vents, hood scoop, rear cab spoiler, tailgate spoiler and tailgate appliqué

Ford Accessories carpeted Sportliner by BedRug

Custom white and black paint by Sherwin-Williams

Ford Performance off-road tow hooks and red recovery points Interior Ford Performance by WARN Industries recovery kit includes 22-foot by two-inch blue recovery strap rated to 14,400 pounds, ¾-inch D-shackle rated to 18,000 pounds, storage bag and winching gloves

Ford Accessories tray-style floor liner

Custom black leather seats with white thread

Custom paint inserts by Sherwin-Williams

Sundial window tint 2018 Sema Show Photo Gallery The American favorite Built Ford Tough Ford Ranger is poised for even wilder adventure as it builds on a legacy of customization with more than 150 performance parts and accessories that will be available when the truck launches early next year.



