#SEMAShow: Get A Taste Of What Ford's Bringing To SIN CITY — Modded F-150s, Escapes, Rangers And MORE...

It's been pretty amazing to see auto manufacturers embrace events that were pooh poohed only so many years ago.

This is applicable to the SEMA show, which wasn't exactly a hotbed of OEM activity.

Until recently, that is.

2019 SEMA Show

The team at Ford has been making SEMA a bigger part of its event schedule and 2019 is no different. In fact, it appears that the Blue Oval will have a rather significant presence with a flurry of vehicles from across its lineup.

From what we've seen so far, it appears that the F-Series and Ranger will be given preferential treatment. In addition, the Mustang will also get quite a bit of love. But, as you can see below, it won't just stop there. That's because Ford will be bringing modified versions of the Escape, Explorer, Expedition and even the Transit van.

Get a sampling of what's to come, below!


