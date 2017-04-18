SHANGHAI Or Bust? Is The All-New BMW M4 CS Making A Debut In The Pearl Of The Orient?

And the rumor mill begins!

According to reports streaming from Asia, it appears that BMW has something special up its sleeve for the Shanghai Motor Show.

That's because all-new images of what appears to be a BMW M4 with an aggressive front lip, OLED taillights and a modified rear deck have been teased.

Speculators have said that it's the M4 CS but there's a part of me wondering if this is merely the facelift M4 GTS. 

Hold on tight, Spies!



M4 CS to debut at Shanghai Automobile Show
Just got news from BMW China and it says there's a new M4 model gonna show up in Shanghai automobile show. It looks like it comes with the 763M wheels, GTS front lips and OLED taillight. I tried to upload some screenshot but the form tool doesn't allow me to do that.

Here is the article's link:

http://mp.weixin.qq.com/s/9_E_hh5bWCp7v4tChqw8gw





Read Article


