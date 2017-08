With ‘just’ a 3. 0-liter turbo-six and ‘only’ 365 hp, one could make the mistake of thinking that the BMW M2 isn’t all that fast around a racetrack. However, you’d be wrong, very wrong.



Jethro Bovingdon from Drive Tribe recently jumped into the driver’s seat of an M2 at the UK’s famed Anglesey circuit and set an impressive 1:40.68 lap time. To most, such a time is meaningless but when you compare it to times set by other performance cars, it becomes obvious why it's so impressive.





