SHOTS FIRED! EU Responds To Donald Trump's Auto Industry Tariff Threat

The European Union will respond to any U. S. move to raise tariffs on cars made in the bloc, a senior European Commission official said, the latest comments in an escalating trade row.



U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday threatened to impose a 20 percent tariff on all imports of EU-assembled cars, a month after his administration launched an investigation into whether auto imports posed a national security threat.



“If they decide to raise their import tariffs, we’ll have no choice, again, but to react,” EU Commission Vice President Jyrki Katainen told French newspaper Le Monde...



