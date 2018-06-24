SHOTS FIRED! EU Responds To Donald Trump's Auto Industry Tariff Threat

Agent00R submitted on 6/24/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 4:22:01 PM

0 user comments | Views : 104 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.reuters.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The European Union will respond to any U.

S. move to raise tariffs on cars made in the bloc, a senior European Commission official said, the latest comments in an escalating trade row.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday threatened to impose a 20 percent tariff on all imports of EU-assembled cars, a month after his administration launched an investigation into whether auto imports posed a national security threat.

“If they decide to raise their import tariffs, we’ll have no choice, again, but to react,” EU Commission Vice President Jyrki Katainen told French newspaper Le Monde...

Read Article


SHOTS FIRED! EU Responds To Donald Trump's Auto Industry Tariff Threat

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]