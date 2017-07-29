If you're one of the many hand raisers who has plunked down $1,000 for an all-new Tesla Model 3, last night was a special one for you. That's because for the first time the full details of the Model 3 were discussed.



Prior to this there was some insight but even the price was being withheld. So, how did it go down?



Tesla Model 3 Launch Party



Well, it looked like a rock show, if I am honest. There was a bit of a show business quality to the event, which is normal for an automotive launch. It's just unique to do it outside the automotive show circuit. Happening at TSLA's Fremont factory, it reminded me just a little bit of Steve Job's famous product debuts.



Here's what you need to know.



There will be two variants of the Model 3, the base car and then the Long Range version. The standard Model 3 will obtain approximately 220 miles on a single charge, do zero to 60 in 5.6 seconds and start at $35,000*. The Long Range will obtain approximately 310 miles on a single charge, do zero to 60 in 5.1 seconds and start at $44,000*.



*These prices do not include title, taxes, incentives and fees.





The Model 3 will ship with standard, 18-inch wheels but if you want a bit more swagger you can up them to a set of 19s. Surprisingly, the Model3 is kind of light by modern standards. The base car tips the scales at nearly 3,550 pounds and the Long Range is a bit porkier weighing in at just over 3,800 pounds.



When it comes to juicing these puppies up, the standard Model 3 will charge 130 miles per 30 minutes plugged in at a TSLA Supercharger. The Long Range, on the other hand, will charge 170 miles per 30 minutes at a Supercharger. Using a 240V household outlet? Then it will be 30 miles per hour for the base car and 37 miles per hour for the Long Range variant.



Each Model 3 ship with all the cameras and sensors required for full autonomy. That means there's 8 cameras and 12 sensors. Autopilot can be added for an additional $5,000 charge. Tesla says that full autonomy will be available down the road for a rather economical $3,000.



When it comes to style and paint selection, you have a rather limited palette of colors to choose from:



- Solid Black

- Midnight Silver metallic (+$1,000 option)

- Deep Blue metallic (+$1,000 option)

- Silver metallic (+$1,000 option)

- Pearl White Multi-coat (+$1,000 option)

- Red Multi-coat (+$1,000 option)



Looking inside, it's clear that Tesla went for a minimalist vibe for the cockpit. It is exceedingly sparse and I am pretty confident this is the first production automobile to have an interior that mimics the concepts we've seen for the past couple decades. You have a steering wheel and a 15-inch touchscreen. That's really it.



To make it a more rich place to be, you can select a $5,000 premium package that will add the following:



- Covered center console with docking for two smartphones

- 12-way power and heated seating

- Power steering column and side mirrors

- Open pore wood trim

- 2 USB ports for rear seat occupants

- Premium audio system

- Panorama glass roof

- LED fog lights



So, what do YOU think, Spies?





