SKETCHED OUT! McLaren Teases Its Successor To The Mighty, Mighty F1 Supercar

Ladies and gentlemen, we introduce you to McLaren's latest endeavor. And, we think it's going to be a big one.



That's because the all-new BP23 is set to be the well-know F1's successor.



According to what we're reading, the "BP2" is an indication of the vehicle being the company's second bespoke project. The "3" in the codename is said to refer to the vehicle's seating arrangement, a la the original.



Note: Agent 001 loves anything "bespoke."



While we don't think the BP23 name will stick, McLaren is saying that this all-new "Hyper GT" is going to be the marque's most powerful and aerodynamic vehicle, ever.



Word on the street suggests that 106 units will be made, which is the same units produced of the F1. And, guess what? If you were interested in picking one up, you're already late. All of the BP23s have been pre-sold.



Let us know what you think of the design sketch, below.





