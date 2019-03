German newspaper Handelsblatt (via Automotive News Europe) reports that, in a time of belt tightening, Smart’s money-losing ways are weighing heavily on Daimler brass.

According to a company insider, the automaker’s future CEO, Ola Kallenius might pull the plug after replacing the mustachioed Dr. Z in May. Kallenious has “no scruples about killing the brand if necessary,” the source claimed, adding that Dieter Zetsche’s successor has no history with the brand.