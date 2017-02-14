SMART To Ditch Gas Models And Go 100% Electric In US Market

Daimler is set to remove all gas-powered Smart models from its U. S. and Canadian offerings later this year, and will instead focus solely on electric models.

Speaking to Mercedes-Benz dealerships in a letter, Mercedes-Benz USA chief executive Dietmar Exler confirmed the news.

“Developments within the micro-car segment present some challenges for the current Smart product portfolio. Therefore, with the launch of the fourth-generation Smart ForTwo electric drive this summer, the Smart lineup will consist exclusively of the zero-emissions Smart electric-drive coupe and cabrio in the U.S. and Canada,” he said.

