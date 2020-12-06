SMOOTH OPERATOR SPIED! 2021 W206 Generation C-Class SpyShots Break Cover!

Agent001 submitted on 6/12/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:28:59 PM
2 user comments | Views : 676 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: www.autospies.com
2021 is building up to be a big year for new product announcements.
These shots of the 2021 W206 Mercedes-Benz C-Class shots just dropped.Are you feeling it Spies? That 'SMOOTH' Operator vibe it's letting off?
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
— Agent001 (View Profile)
Shoulder line in the red image making me uncomfortable.— carloslassiter (View Profile)
Shoulder line in the red image making me uncomfortable.
— carloslassiter (View Profile)
Posted on 6/12/2020 11:00:42 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0
Look about the same size as the old W124 E class. I like it.— Section_31_JTK (View Profile)
Look about the same size as the old W124 E class. I like it.
— Section_31_JTK (View Profile)
Posted on 6/12/2020 11:49:39 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1
Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters):
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
[img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
AutoSpies presents the best Auto Show Photos, Automotive Videos, Car Reviews and Hot Rides. Paris Motor Show
More photo galleries
More latest news