SPIED! 2021 F-150 Interior? Or Will It GO BIG And BLOW This Away?

As much as Tesla is in the news and all the buzz that surrounds it, let's face it, pickup trucks and suv's rule the roost in 2019.

And the King is the Ford F-150.



But if there ever was punch that did a little damage in the last five years it was thrown by the RAM with their take on the pickup truck interior. And that HUGE screen didn't hurt either. Ford may hate to admit it, but it's stolen SOME sales from the F-Series.



So many car companies like to share parts between models...screens, switches, entertainment, etc.



Earlier in the summer the Spies were in Portland testing the 2020 Ford Explorer. And it sported an all new interior. Especially on the high end models.



A bigger, oddly mounted, ipad style screen. Smaller than Tesla Model 3 and TINY compared to RAM.







To be honest, we weren't fans of the interior AND the new Explorer. There's nothing wrong with it. But the much better looking and executed Telluride and Palisade showed up to the party and we think the Explorer product team played it a little too safe. Especially, with screen and tech.



So the 2021 Ford F-150 and we know they love part sharing...So will the 2021 interior be CLOSE to this or will Ford GO BIG and blow this away?



And is it important to do that or would customers be fine with a variation of this?



Spies, discuss...

















