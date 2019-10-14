SPIED! 2021 F-150 Interior? Or Will It GO BIG And BLOW This Away?

As much as Tesla is in the news and all the buzz that surrounds it, let's face it, pickup trucks and suv's rule the roost in 2019.


And the King is the Ford F-150.

But if there ever was punch that did a little damage in the last five years it was thrown by the RAM with their take on the pickup truck interior. And that HUGE screen didn't hurt either. Ford may hate to admit it, but it's stolen SOME sales from the F-Series.

So many car companies like to share parts between models...screens, switches, entertainment, etc.

Earlier in the summer the Spies were in Portland testing the 2020 Ford Explorer. And it sported an all new interior. Especially on the high end models.

A bigger, oddly mounted, ipad style screen. Smaller than Tesla Model 3 and TINY compared to RAM.



To be honest, we weren't fans of the interior AND the new Explorer. There's nothing wrong with it. But the much better looking and executed Telluride and Palisade showed up to the party and we think the Explorer product team played it a little too safe. Especially, with screen and tech.

So the 2021 Ford F-150 and we know they love part sharing...So will the 2021 interior be CLOSE to this or will Ford GO BIG and blow this away?

And is it important to do that or would customers be fine with a variation of this?

Spies, discuss...









Agent001


User Comments

Section_31_JTK

I don't know. Those cup holders are kind of wimpy small.

Section_31_JTK

Posted on 10/14/2019 11:20:33 PM   

Car4life1

Agreed and first thing I asked was what in the 2003 Ford Taurus is going on here? Do they think the iPad hides the decades old dash design?

Car4life1

Posted on 10/14/2019 11:46:56 PM   

colecole

"Tesla is in the news"
Tesla isn't in the news. Tesla has not had any thing new in three years.

colecole

Posted on 10/14/2019 11:32:07 PM   

colecole

BTW, how much is KIA paying Autospies?

colecole

Posted on 10/14/2019 11:33:22 PM   

