SPIED: A Little Nip/Tuck For The Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe And Convertible — FIRST Snaps Here!

You smell that? It's the smell of change, my friends. And it's on the horizon at Mercedes-Benz as it relates to the big daddy, the S-Class.



While we've been awaiting news of the updated S-Class sedan, all-new spy shots of the S-Class Coupe/Convertible have made their way online. As with some of Mercedes-Benz's refreshes, we expect this to be a relatively light one. That's because its flagship models are just that good.



They certainly do not need a significant redesign and their performance is more than adequate at the present moment.



That said, in order to keep up with the competition, they're expected to get revised engines and transmissions for a slight bump in power and greater efficiency, as well as undergo a slight facelift. That means updated headlights, taillights as well as front/rear clips, and we suspect new wheels.



**Check out the FULL collection of spy shots by clicking "Read Article" below!











Read Article