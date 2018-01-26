In the world of Lamborghini, right now the Aventador S is king.



Although the Huracan Performante is the fastest, the reality is that there's nothing quite like a big 'ol honkin', naturally aspirated V12 motor over your shoulder. After driving an Aventador Roadster myself, there's just no comparison to the other Lambos.



The range of noises, the speed and the need to really wrangle the beast.



Typically, Lamborghini follows up its V12 cars with an SV model. It did this with the Miura, Diablo, Murcielago and the pre-refreshed Aventador. Now the refreshed Aventador's SV model may have appeared for the first time.



Well, maybe. Other speculation suggests that this vehicle could be an even more extreme Jota variant or possibly the Aventador replacement.



Either way, there's a whole lot of new going on here if you inspect the images carefully. Check out the much more aggressive front valence, extra wide aerodynamic treatment on the side sills, much larger venting to get cool air into the motor, the much more serious rear diffuser and, lastly, the revised exhaust that exists out the center of the vehicle.



So, what do you think, Spies?





