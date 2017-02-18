SPIED: All-New Spy Shots Of The Upcoming Toyota Supra — Is Your Heart Racing Yet?

One of the coolest concept vehicles I've seen in recent memory was the Toyota FT-1. Everything about the FT-1 just spoke to me.



All of the little details, all of the little touches and its overall design just made me weak in the knees. I wasn't the only one, either. Agent 001 was smitten as well.



I think you sort of have to be if you have a soul. The car just dripped sex, for a lack of a better word.



It seems pretty clear that this is the all-new, next-generation Toyota Supra. We can't think of a better way to bring back the Supra nameplate. People have been asking about when we'd see another one and it's clearer now than ever it's on the way.



Spied taking part in some developmental testing, it's still wrapped up pretty tight but there are some all-new details I am seeing for the first time. Namely: Double bubble roof a la the Dodge SRT Viper

Integrated rear taillights that look like they're production spec rather than dummy units for testing purposes

Am I seeing an air curtain vent low down behind the front wheels?

Xenon headlights? Where's the LEDs, man?

Are those the standard BMW M3 18" wheels? Looks like it...



