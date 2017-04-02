SPIED: All-New, Up CLOSE And Personal Shots Of The Next-Gen BMW X3 Surface — Is It Getting BETTER Or WORSE?

..Pictured in a café car park next to two 2017 BMW 6 Series GT models, the next-gen SUV's evolved exterior design can be seen. The car looks to have longer rear doors and a new glass house, with longer rear quarter windows. This suggests it will have a slightly longer wheelbase than the 2810mm of its predecessor...

...Underneath, the new X3 is earmarked to receive a revised high-strength steel platform along with a modified double wishbone (front) and multi-link (rear) suspension. BMW sources also say the new SUV will gain a new electrical system that will “open up new directions in safety systems and connectivity options”...





