SPIED: All-new Cadillac CT5 — FIRST Spy Shots Show What’s Coming Down The ‘Pike

Agent00R submitted on 2/17/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 3:31:26 PM

1 user comments | Views : 992 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.auto-motor-und-sport.de

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Over the past decade we’ve been doing what we do best, watch the luxury sector.

There’s been an interesting array of happenings but one thing is certain: The sport-utility vehicle is dominating. 

 

And when it comes to General Motor’s Cadillac, the Escalade is king. But after all of these years, it’s sort of tough to think that the marque has only had one insanely great idea. 

 

So, we ask, what’s next?

 

After getting a glimpse of things like the Ciel and Elmiraj, one would hope that the sophistication and design language from those products would become real. Well, they haven’t. The latest concept we’ve seen is called the Escala. And after waiting a bit of time it appears the next-gen Cadillac sedan is undergoing research and developmental testing. 

 

Dubbed the CT5, it appears to have a fastback-style design a la the Escala. In addition, you’ll note that it sports more squinted headlights and a rather large, omnipresent front grille.

 

Like all concepts, we’re sure the concept will get diluted when it gets translated into reality; however, it’s going to be interesting to see to what degree. Here’s to hoping for the best. 

 

**For the FULL collection of spy shots, click “Read Article,” below!




Read Article


SPIED: All-new Cadillac CT5 — FIRST Spy Shots Show What’s Coming Down The ‘Pike

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

Unless it has breakout styling and advantageous pricing, it will die. Call it Seville. Base it at $37.5K with the "V" coming in at $55K and you have a winner.

Reskin the CT6. Call it Escala. Base it at $45K with $60K for "V" level and you'd have a possibility for success.

I happen to like Cadillacs when I drive them, but they are boring to look at and have boring names.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 2/17/2018 6:44:22 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]