SPIED: All-new Cadillac CT5 — FIRST Spy Shots Show What’s Coming Down The ‘Pike

Over the past decade we’ve been doing what we do best, watch the luxury sector. There’s been an interesting array of happenings but one thing is certain: The sport-utility vehicle is dominating.

And when it comes to General Motor’s Cadillac, the Escalade is king. But after all of these years, it’s sort of tough to think that the marque has only had one insanely great idea.

So, we ask, what’s next?

After getting a glimpse of things like the Ciel and Elmiraj, one would hope that the sophistication and design language from those products would become real. Well, they haven’t. The latest concept we’ve seen is called the Escala. And after waiting a bit of time it appears the next-gen Cadillac sedan is undergoing research and developmental testing.

Dubbed the CT5, it appears to have a fastback-style design a la the Escala. In addition, you’ll note that it sports more squinted headlights and a rather large, omnipresent front grille.

Like all concepts, we’re sure the concept will get diluted when it gets translated into reality; however, it’s going to be interesting to see to what degree. Here’s to hoping for the best.

**For the FULL collection of spy shots, click "Read Article," below!






