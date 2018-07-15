SPIED: All-new Photo Of BMW X7 Gives Us A GREAT Idea Of How BIG It Will REALLY Be

We've been wondering for years, "Where is the X7?" Not only did we see the sport-utility vehicle trend rising, the high-end, seven-seater market has been very active for years.
And BMW sat it out for a long, long time.
Finally, the X7 is here. It's been shown in concept form and we've been keeping an eye out on its progress during developmental testing. To us, it's clear that the reveal is extremely close at this point.
That's because we're starting to see the light camouflage come off. In a spy shot nabbed by Palbay, the all-new X7 is caught in a small convoy with the all-new X5 and upcoming X4M. One thing that stands out about this shot is we get a really clear view of how much space there is from the B-pillar back. Note the looooong rear passenger window and the rear door that's larger than the front. It is a proper 7-Series, folks.
When you compare it against the Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class side profile, I think it's clear that BMW is prioritizing the second row's comfort over the third row and cargo.
Given the timing, if we're lucky perhaps we'll get a Pebble Beach debut.
