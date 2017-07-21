SPIED: All-new Pics Of The Next-gen Audi A7 — What Does It NEED To SUCCEED?

When the Audi A7 exploded onto the scene, it had remarkable success. With its unique styling that merged together the four-door coupe look along with a utilitarian-style hatchback, people went nuts for it.



It wasn't too long before the A7 became the "must have" car in the high net worth communities. It was between the A7 and the Porsche Panamera.



Perhaps this is why Honda decided to go so bold with its 2018 model year Accord?



Anyhow, the A7 is certainly showing its age these days. And now with the all-new, 2019 A8 revealed, we're thinking the A7 shouldn't be too far behind. That's because from what we've seen over the past year, the A7 is the second product to continue ushering in the Marc Lichte era of design at the four rings.



That said, make sure to check out the latest collection of spy shots featuring the A7.











