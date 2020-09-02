SPIED! All-new Spy Pics Of The 2022 Range Rover Sport Hanging Its Ass-end Out On A Frozen Lake...

Jaguar Land Rover is a company that has seen better days.

But, if you take a peek at sales, it's clear as day. Land Rover is propping up this British-based conglomerate.

Jaguar, on the other hand, is striking out at the plate looking.

Land Rover's had a busy 12 months. Not only has it revamped the technology across most of its lineup, it's also shipping more fuel-conscious powerplants. Take, for example, the mild hybrid Range Rover Sport I drove last week. I netted 20 mpg as opposed to my usual 14-15. That's not a bad gain considering it has 400 horsepower and it weighs nearly 5,000 pounds.

So, what's next? According to Autocar, there will be an all-new 2022 Range Rover Sport.

Seen in spy shots, the upcoming Rover is definintely an evolution from its current-gen design. Expect it to have more Velar-inspired cues while keeping its rugged silhouette.

NOTE: The test vehicle working its way around the lake has a quad-tipped exhaust, all-new LED headlights, slightly flared wheel arches as well as a big brake kit (looks like six-piston calipers up front).

Captured being put through its paces on a frozen lake, the model’s disguise is more minimal than is usually the case for a car expected to be up to two years away from launching...

...The third-generation Porsche Cayenne rival isn't expected to break the mould design-wise, with an evolution to bring today's car thoroughly up to date. However, along with a new platform, It will adopt more electrified powertrains and a range of enhanced technology and will aim to retain the balance of luxury and dynamic ability for which both previous models were renowned...

 



User Comments

MDarringer

It's not going to look that different or new. It will have a predictable, boring, patrician look. It's not going to be a game changer.


As for: "Jaguar, on the other hand, is striking out at the plate looking.", their problem is that Jaguars do not look like Jaguars. The naming of their crossovers is asinine. Jaguar has extremely poor styling because Callum lost his mojo decades ago and their engineering is up to date for MY2000. Jaguars are essentially "extremely expensive nothing specials".

SuperCarEnthusiast

RRS going be saddled with the BMW smallish engines with electric motors. No more V8s?

