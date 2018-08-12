SPIED: All-new Spy Shots Of The Next-gen Land Rover DEFENDER — Is This Looking Like A STUD or DUD?

Land Rover has the world waiting with baited breath for its all-new Defender, due in 2020, and fresh spyshots reveal more of the 4x4's design.

 

The first sighting of Land Rover's reborn icon with more production ready bodywork came from official 'spyshots' of the five-door '110' variant, and soon after our snapper caught the short-wheelbase three-door '90' model testing in disguise. An even longer-wheelbase '130' version is rumoured, too.  

This time, a prototype has hit the roads with a rear-mounted spare wheel for the first time. It's not clear yet if that's a feature that will make production, but it's likely given the car's off-road focus and the styling link to the old model. 



MDarringer

I fear that it will be yet another generic version of the copy-and-paste styling that makes other LR/RR products looks almost indistinguishable from each other.

