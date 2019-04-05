SPIED: As We INCH Closer To The Launch Of The Land Rover Defender, MORE Spy Shots Emerge

Although Jaguar Land Rover is currently dealing with some troubles, really it's only one part of that equation. Jaguar has seen better days.



Land Rover, on the other hand, seems to be in pretty good health. Its product portfolio is pretty fresh and demand for Land Rover and Range Rover products is in a good spot. Sure, the Discovery Sport sucks but the all-new Velar is doing well and the other Range Rover vehicles remain sticky for those with deep pockets.



The big question mark, however, is the upcoming Defender. There's quite a bit riding on this, mostly due to the nameplate and Land Rover's heritage.



Frankly, now that the Evoque is a bit played out, the company needs another sport-utility vehicle or truck with a low barrier of entry that will lead their next leg of growth. This could be it IF Land Rover executes.



From what we've seen though, it's looking a bit dicey. The leaked interior picture isn't exactly a home run and the latest spy shots show a box on wheels that has peculiar proportions. It's more cute and femme than utilitarian and masculine.



If Land Rover goes down that road, kiss the Defender legacy and all hopes of a success goodbye.









