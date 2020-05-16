SPIED! Aston Martin FOX Spotted in LA? Look Is Even MORE FOXY?

Megan Fox was seen grabbing takeout in Calabasas this Friday with Machine Gun Kelly. The 34-year-old actress sat in the passenger seat of an Aston Martin being driven by the 30-year-old rapper, whose real name is Colson Baker.



Both of them have been cast in the serial killer movie Midnight In The Switchgrass, which began filming in Puerto Rico this March shortly before the COVID-19 lockdowns, according to Deadline.



Their outing comes amid a swirl of rumors that Megan has been self-isolating separately from her husband Brian Austin Green amid the coronavirus pandemic.



