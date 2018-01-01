SPIED: Audi Aims To Go After Tesla's Model X HEAD ON With The E-Tron Quattro

Agent00R submitted on 1/1/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 3:17:00 PM
6 user comments | Views : 2,150 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.auto-motor-und-sport.de
It was only a couple years ago that the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) brought along the debut of something quite a bit different from the four rings.
Dubbed the E-Tron Quattro Concept, it was a full electric sport-utility vehicle from Audi.While we've been a bit distracted with talk about the Q6 and the Q8, the E-Tron Quattro has fallen onto the back burner. Until now, that is. That's because the E-Tron Quattro has been spotted undergoing testing abroad. Snapped in production trim, this is the first time we're seeing the electric SUV out in the open. From what we can see it looks pretty far along in its testing as well. Note: There's no heavy cladding. Though I would have suspected a vehicle more akin to the size of the Q5, it appears that this E-Tron Quattro will be a bit larger. Check out that rear door, which is mighty long. Scale is a bit difficult to determine in images without a reference but I feel fairly confident after closely examining the snaps. Also noteworthy: Check out its squat stance. Clearly, aerodynamics is a top priority — as it should be — for this EV. 2015 Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA)Read Article
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson— Agent00R (View Profile)
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson
— Agent00R (View Profile)
There is no question in my mind that the Audi will be far superior to the Model Ex.— MDarringer (View Profile)
There is no question in my mind that the Audi will be far superior to the Model Ex.
— MDarringer (View Profile)
Posted on 1/1/2018 3:30:16 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -1
Not an Audi fan but I’m looking forward to this. — carsnyc (View Profile)
Not an Audi fan but I’m looking forward to this.
— carsnyc (View Profile)
Posted on 1/1/2018 4:27:24 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 4
I thought the Model X did not sell well to begin with. WHy would AUDI want to share sales with it?At least the Audi has regular doors - !— TomM (View Profile)
I thought the Model X did not sell well to begin with. WHy would AUDI want to share sales with it?At least the Audi has regular doors - !
— TomM (View Profile)
Posted on 1/1/2018 4:45:36 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2
Tesla had the right idea but their execution could not have been more stupidly wrong. If the Model X has been a dead conventional crossover EV, it would probably has sold incredibly well.This Audi will S-E-L-L.— MDarringer (View Profile)
Tesla had the right idea but their execution could not have been more stupidly wrong. If the Model X has been a dead conventional crossover EV, it would probably has sold incredibly well.This Audi will S-E-L-L.
Posted on 1/1/2018 5:01:10 PM | | Votes: 2
Speaking of the Model X, did anyone see what Tesla sent out at Xmas? it was a software update that has the Model X "play" to a Xmas tune, with coordinated light show and "flapping wings". It really was fascinating that a car could be programmed to do that. — cidflekken (View Profile)
Speaking of the Model X, did anyone see what Tesla sent out at Xmas? it was a software update that has the Model X "play" to a Xmas tune, with coordinated light show and "flapping wings". It really was fascinating that a car could be programmed to do that.
— cidflekken (View Profile)
Posted on 1/1/2018 5:57:45 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3
And if you didn't want that stupid intrusion, then what?— MDarringer (View Profile)
And if you didn't want that stupid intrusion, then what?
Posted on 1/1/2018 7:24:22 PM | | Votes: 1
Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters):
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
[img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
AutoSpies presents the best Auto Show Photos, Automotive Videos, Car Reviews and Hot Rides. Paris Motor Show
More photo galleries
More latest news