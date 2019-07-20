SPIED! BEST Spy Shots Of The Next-gen BMW 4-Series Emerge! Look Familiar?

The second-generation BMW 4 Series Coupé has been spied with a reduced level of disguise, giving an early hint of the styling of the new two-door Audi A5 Coupe and Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe rival due on sale early next year.



The new BMW model, spied while being loaded on to the back of a truck near the German car maker’s engineering headquarters in Munich, displays a clear family resemblance with the larger 8 Series. It features a pronounced bonnet, heavy curved roofline, angled rear window and a pronounced shoulder-line over the rear wheels...




